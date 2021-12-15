Editor’s note: This story corrects a headline that referred to Thompson with an incorrect job title. We regret the error.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown has a new prosecutor.

Mayor Tito Brown announced that he has appointed Kathy Thompson as Youngstown’s city prosecutor, effective Wednesday.

Thompson takes over for Law Director Jeff Limbian after he stepped down as prosecutor following a suspension. His suspension came after a memo he sent to the clerk of council in which he called her decision to cancel a council meeting “misguided and misplaced.”

Limbian still works as law director.

The mayor applauded Thompson’s hard work and dedication in her 18-year law practice as well as her service to the City Law Department and City Prosecutor’s Office.

Thompson is a local resident, graduating from Campbell Memorial High School, Youngstown State University and The University of Akron College of Law.