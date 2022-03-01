YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) is putting the finishing touches on its Glenwood Fresh Market.

YNDC hopes the market is open by the end of March.

The building at 2915 Glenwood Avenue has a fresh coat of paint and new windows and doors. Mark Fusillo of Fusillo Catering donated $2,500 to the project.

It’s all part of the revitalization of Glenwood Avenue, which includes projects like Glenwood Grounds across the street.

YNDC hopes to serve 2,000 people in the first few years.

“We’re well on our way to meeting our goal, and we haven’t even opened our doors yet,” said Jack Daugherty, YNDC neighborhood stabilization director. “It also demonstrates the need that exists here on the South Side of Youngstown and throughout the city, too.”

Fusillo said food that will be offered will be fresh and “packaged or processed-convenience store food.”

SNAP recipients o those with household incomes less than 200% of the federal poverty guidelines qualify.

You can register from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by calling 330-333-3561 or by email at spayton@yndc.org.

YNDC has already had 500 people sign up for the market.