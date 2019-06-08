New Youngstown business offers luxury reservations, errand deliveries

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A full-service concierge business is open in Downtown Youngstown.

Kadi Concierge held its grand opening Saturday and is now offering their services in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

“We’ll go ahead and do your grocery shopping and deliver it to your doorstep, we’ll go out and pick up your dry cleaning. We’ll do whatever it is that you need to do, all you have to do is drop your request, and we’ll do the rest,” said Terrill Vidale, director of operations.

Kadi has a list of services they offer including:

Events

Errands

Grocery delivery

Driver booking

Luxury reservations

Courier services

Travel planning

“You can book us for wedding, proms, social events, date nights. We also have private jet rentals, yacht rentals, if you’re going out of town and you need travel booking, we can book you,” said Dandrae Rodgers, CEO.

Their office is located at 237 E. Front Street in downtown Youngstown next to the Covelli Centre.

If you’re interested in their services you can find more information on their website at Callkadi.com.