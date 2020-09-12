New Youngstown business focuses on financial planning and debt counseling

The business is located in downtown Youngstown, next to the Covelli Centre.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The MT Financial Group held a grand opening Friday.

The financial group provides credit restoration packages, business consultation and financial planning.

Youngstown native and owner Lester Scott, II, said Youngstown has a special place in his hear and he wants to see his city flourish.

“I want to be able to be a link to resources in my community and be part of opening black businesses as well,” Scott said.

A free 30-minute crash credit course was offered at the grand opening along with a live raffle and food.

MT Financial Group is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments only on Saturday.

