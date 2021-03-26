New Youngstown basketball league targets young adults for life-changing lessons

They have 17 teams and are looking to make one more

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new organization is looking to recruit young adults ages 19 to 25 years old and teach them valuable life skills in Youngstown.

The Respect Basketball League has a mission to reduce violence through programs that include athletics, educational opportunities, mentoring and leadership skills.

It is designed to inspire and encourage participants to be productive members of the community.

Respect Basketball League Commissioner Randy Nuby says this is not about basketball at all but about empowering people and saving lives.

“If I can get a Saturday, and I can get 200 kids in a gym and improve their skills, their life skills, their job skills, all types of skills, communication skills, anger management, domestic violence. I’m just trying to make a difference,” Nuby said.

They have 17 teams and are looking to make one more. The league starts on April 17.