New York Times bestselling author talks to students at Youngstown school

With Youngstown City Schools welcoming students back, educators felt it was the perfect time for a special event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With Youngstown City Schools welcoming students back, educators felt it was the perfect time for a special event.

Students at Youngstown Rayen Early College were able to meet a New York Times bestselling author Monday.

Author J. Elle told students about her first book and her process as a writer.

She answered the scholars’ questions and encouraged them all to try their own forms of storytelling.

The school’s literacy coach hopes meeting J. Elle inspires the students.

“I think that the importance of seeing someone who looks like you — one of the main core ideologies you get from that is that you’re capable of achieving the same status that they’ve achieved,” said Literacy Coordinator Shaunda Yancey.

Yancey is already planning more events like this for Rayen Early College scholars.