Live Now
First News on FOX: Morning Edition
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

New York driver charged in Mercer County road rage incident

Local News

A man from New York was arrested Tuesday in connection with a road rage incident in Mercer County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Pennsylvania State Police

Credit: WKBN

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A man from New York was arrested Tuesday in connection with a road rage incident in Mercer County.

According to a police report, troopers were called about 12:17 a.m. to investigate a possible road rage incident on State Route 208.

Details of the incident are vague, but troopers say the vehicles involved a couple and three children that were traveling on the roadway at the same time as Todd Banach, 64, of Amherst, New York.

Somewhere between State Route 19 and Interstate 79, troopers determined a road rage incident took place and Banach was arrested.

Banach is charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering, drug possession, DUI and resisting arrest.

Troopers say the three children traveling in the other vehicle with two adults from Grove City are ages 4, 6 and 7.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com