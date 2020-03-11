New York driver charged in Mercer County road rage incident

A man from New York was arrested Tuesday in connection with a road rage incident in Mercer County

According to a police report, troopers were called about 12:17 a.m. to investigate a possible road rage incident on State Route 208.

Details of the incident are vague, but troopers say the vehicles involved a couple and three children that were traveling on the roadway at the same time as Todd Banach, 64, of Amherst, New York.

Somewhere between State Route 19 and Interstate 79, troopers determined a road rage incident took place and Banach was arrested.

Banach is charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering, drug possession, DUI and resisting arrest.

Troopers say the three children traveling in the other vehicle with two adults from Grove City are ages 4, 6 and 7.

No injuries were reported.