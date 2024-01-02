(WKBN) – Financial experts say the new year is a great time to evaluate finances and set some goals for 2024.

For many, paying down debt and increasing emergency savings are top New Year’s goals.

Before making any goals, the first step is to evaluate expenses and income and then plan, according to financial advisor Chris Mediate, of Mediate Financial Services.

“If you think about trying to do an inventory, a budget, saying, ‘OK, what changes do I make all at once?’ Most people probably will give up, and that’s just what happens. If we break it up into small steps, I think that’s where you’ll see some success,” Mediate said.

Investment advisor Deanna Rossi stresses the importance of building up an emergency fund.

“Only 27 percent of Americans have six months of expenses put away somewhere liquid — so that rainy day fund — and they really need to make sure they’re doing that,” she said.

Rossi said a person should not try to pay off all of their debt before building up savings. If they don’t have a nest egg, it can be tough to get ahead of surprise expenses and they could end up in a deeper hole.

“What ends up happening is an emergency pops up. Their carburetor blows, right? Their tire blows, their furnace, something happens. And they were paying off debt, but they had no money set aside for an emergency. So guess what? They end up putting it back on a credit card, so they constantly are in this cycle,” Rossi said.

When it comes to credit cards, Rossi advises using the roll-down method in which a person pays off the card with the highest cost index first and then moves on to other cards.

Mediate said with the Federal Reserve hoping to bring rates down this year, it’s also a great time to evaluate credit card and mortgage interest rates.

“A 1 percent difference makes a huge difference in the interest that you pay and also helps with your payment, so this would be a perfect time to really start looking at where and ways I can take advantage of interest rates,” Mediate said.