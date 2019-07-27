New wing at Angels for Animals to host full-service vet clinic

They will be holding tours every Saturday at 1 p.m. to raise awareness for the project

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Angels for Animals is planning to open a new wing at their Canfield location that will be a model for animal welfare.

The organization is creating an extension facility that will serve the whole region as a 24/7, full-service vet clinic.

“It will also have an expanded spay and neuter surgery that we will like to fix 25,000 dogs and cats a year here,” said Angels for Animals co-founder Diane Less.

Less said that their plan is to also have larger holding facilities.

“Right now in the current shelter, we have no holding facilities because we depend completely on foster homes when these animals are surrendered.”

Less said pets are surrendered at their shelter everyday. She said the pricing for services at the new facility will be more affordable, including spaying, neutering and other medical services.

“The great thing is we will have these services available for stray and abandoned animals that have no owner. We’ll be able to help them,” she said.

They want the new wing to be the go-to place for abandoned and stray animals.

“Because these animals suffer, they need someone to help them. That’s why I call it a place to go,” Less said.

She said they will be holding tours every Saturday at 1 p.m. to raise awareness for the project.