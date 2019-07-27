New winery in Warren features deck along Mahoning River

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new winery near Courthouse Square in Warren.

CharBenay’s Wine on the River is along the Mahoning River on W. Market Street.

Prominent downtown developer Mark Marvin first announced the project 17 months ago.

CharBenay’s opened two-and-a-half weeks ago, serving wine and appetizers, flatbreads and sandwiches.

One of its features is a deck along the river.

Char Butcher, one of the owners, planned to open a winery in Champion and then this opportunity came along.

“We used to make our own wine,” she said. “We’d have wine tastes with a hundred people at our home several times. So I was always going to do this anyway, but this is just a bigger scale of what I had planned and I’m so excited to be a part of this.”

CharBenay’s is open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

The owners are working to get a Sunday liquor license, but it will take a vote of the people in the precinct. They hope it’ll be on the ballot in November.