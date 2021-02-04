New Wilmington woman bilked out of $300 in big jackpot scam

The woman thought she had won the Publisher's Clearing House Sweepstakes

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A senior woman in New Wilmington was scammed out of $300 from what she thought was a Publisher’s Clearing House win.

According to police, someone called the 76-year-old woman and told her she won $3 million in the Publisher’s Clearing Sweepstakes.

The caller told the woman to purchase a $300 prepaid American Express card to cover the cost of delivery of the check.

The woman bought the card and the money was transferred to the unknown caller.

Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents to be mindful of these types of scams and that is “if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” they said.