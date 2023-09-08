NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — Irons Mill Farmstead has 150 acres of fun. This year, the family fun spot in New Wilmington wanted to give away its biggest prize yet — a new car.

The western Pennsylvania farm is remembering and honoring the late Bob Barker by dedicating its corn maze this year to the longtime iconic host of the Price is Right.

“We thought of doing a game show, and of course, car plus game show — Price is Right,” said farm co-owner Stacy Milliron.

Barker was the easy choice to honor with this year’s corn maze. You can walk through the cut-out of Barker in a large field.

Stacy Milliron and her husband, Rob, made the decision in the winter to honor him.

“Immediately my mind went to Bob Barker, that as a kid, I remember staying home from school because you were sick,” Rob Milliron said.

Bob Barker passed away Aug. 26, but the game show continues at Irons Mill. Contestants are picked each Saturday, Sunday and Monday that they’re open. They play a pricing game, and a wheel spinoff decides who advances to the final showcase.

“They’re super excited,” Rob Milliron said. “They’re like, this is just awesome. That’s great. You’re giving away a car. I can’t wait.”

Eighteen contestants will return in late October for the final showcase and to try their hand at winning a new car.

“I hope someone, whoever wins it just like really needs a car, really appreciates it, obviously, and just, we really want to bless that person,” Stacy Milliron said.

For more information, visit Irons Mill’s website.