New Wilmington farmstead kicks off fall with fun events for families

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKN) – Summer weather may be around this week, but that isn’t holding back the fall festivities from starting.

The Irons Mill Farmstead in New Wilmington had their grand opening for the season this weekend. This is the 10th year the farmstead has been open.

Lots of families came out for fun activities like the Bat Glide ziplines and candy cannons. Kids had fun on the big jumping pillows, and people visited the hay castle.

One thing Irons Mill is known for is their elaborate corn mazes.

“This year, we did 10 years of smiles with our mascot Barnwelly. We’ve done 910th Airlift Wing was our first one. We’ve done Magnolia, we’ve done Steelers, Penguins, ‘Toy Story,’ Dude Perfect last year. So, we’ve done a lot of fun ones,” said co-owner Stacy Milliron.

“As a kid, there are so many different fun things to do. You can spend your entire day here and still want more,” said Jadyn Flick, head of entertainment.

Irons Mill has a fun fall of events planned.

Fireworks are happening every weekend in October. There will also be fun characters stopping by, like Alvin and the Chipmunks and Mickey and Minnie Mouse.