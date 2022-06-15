NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – One local animal hospital is providing free resources to learn more about taking care of your furry friends.

North Memorial Animal Hospital in New Wilmington hosts a variety of knowledge nights. They try to host once a month.

Wednesday, they are discussing how to properly administer CPR to dogs and cats. Another topic will be talking about knowing what is “normal behavior” for your animals.

“You want to make sure that you know what’s normal for your pet. Heart rate, breathing, temperature is all very different from human numbers We are going to cover all that so you know when something is wrong. You’ll know what the normal is so you can tell the difference,” said Amanda McGrath, assistant manager. “

They say teaching these life-saving measures is important in providing the best care for our pets. You can learn more about these topics at Reeds Pet Services in New Castle. It is free and open to anyone. Your pets don’t need to be patients to attend.

Experts will be on hand to answer questions. For information on times and location, (724) 656-0980.