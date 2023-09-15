NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – The third annual Beer, Wine and Music Festival is getting underway Friday in New Waterford.

Vendors were setting up in the Village Park earlier Friday and the park is full of beer and wine, vendors, plus some local favorites, and several food trucks.

There will also be live music, like Friday night’s Lynard Skynard tribute band in the park’s new stage.

All the proceeds go towards improvement projects at the park.

“We have plans to build a new pavilion. We already have a new playground in from the first two years’ profits from this event. We built a new playground for the kids and we have more stuff on the way for them. So we’re continuing to try to update everything as we go along,” said Jason Gorby, village administrator in New Waterford.

Last year there were about 2,000 people in attendance.

The festival runs until 11 p.m. Friday night and runs again Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.