FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A construction business in Columbiana County is destroyed after a fire there Saturday morning.

The fire started at Yarian Brothers Construction on Hatcher Road in Fairfield Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has blocked off a portion of the road in the area. It’s undetermined how long it will remain closed.

No one was inside the building when the fire started.

Crews are using EMS vehicles to bring in more firefighters because there were no more trucks. They’re working to put out the fire.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.