VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews High School will soon see a new improvement to Booster Field.

Last month, the school board approved paying for brand-new bleachers for the visitors’ side.

It will cost them around $230,000 from a permanent improvement levy.

They will look similar to the home side’s bleachers but without a press box.

Superintendent Russell McQuaid says recent football seasons have helped attendance.

“We’re going to be playing more localized teams. When we were playing teams that were further away, they didn’t travel as well. Now, we’re playing these teams that travel well and it makes putting in the stands a priority,” he said.

It’s estimated that the new visitors’ side will sit about 530 people.