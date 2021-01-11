New vegan restaurant opens on Youngstown’s west side

The restaurant also sells other things like bracelets and candles

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new restaurant just opened up on the city’s west side.

It’s a vegan spot called Cosmic Kitchen.

They serve wraps, smoothies, salads as well as other items. The owner says the area was missing a place for healthier options.

“The community lacks a vegan restaurant, so I wanted to go ahead and give them what they needed,” said Meeluvh Iman.

The restaurant also sells other things like bracelets and candles.

