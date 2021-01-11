YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new restaurant just opened up on the city’s west side.
It’s a vegan spot called Cosmic Kitchen.
They serve wraps, smoothies, salads as well as other items. The owner says the area was missing a place for healthier options.
“The community lacks a vegan restaurant, so I wanted to go ahead and give them what they needed,” said Meeluvh Iman.
The restaurant also sells other things like bracelets and candles.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- New vegan restaurant opens on Youngstown’s west side
- Warren church’s new Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative aims to break stereotypes
- Trump begins final week in White House with fate of his presidency uncertain
- Huge Northeast 8 battle on Game of the Week; Poland visits Struthers
- House Dems move to impeach Trump for ‘inciting insurrection’