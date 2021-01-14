New VA clinic in Youngstown opening to patients next week

The new location will use the extra space to enhance primary and mental health services for over 10,500 veterans every year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Veteran Affairs Northeast Ohio is opening its newest health care clinic in Youngstown next week.

The Carl A. Nunziato VA Clinic at 1815 Belmont Ave. will open its doors to patients January 20.

The new location, less than a mile from the old one, will have about 10,000 square feet of additional space.

VA signed a 20-year lease for the new clinic in July 2019.

It’s using the extra space to enhance primary and mental health services for over 10,500 veterans every year.

The new clinic will also use VA’s Patient Aligned Care Team model, which helps patients get specialized care from a team consisting of a primary care provider, nurse care manager, clinical associate and administrative clerk.

There was a virtual ribbon-cutting Thursday morning, but an in-person ceremony is expected later this year once COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.