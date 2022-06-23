WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – QUICKmed Urgent Care (QMUC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new medical clinic location this week.

The Warren location, located at 2005 Elm Avenue NE, officially opened its doors on Monday, June 13, but had the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

The clinic offers free physicals for children by appointment throughout the summer.

QMUC was founded in 2019 in Liberty and Warren is the eighth community reached by the clinic.

Warren’s QMUC services non-life-threatening injuries, medical treatment and pediatric services. The clinic serves to make its services more affordable in comparison to emergency rooms.

The medical services offered at Warren’s QMUC include X-Rays, EKGs, diagnoses and on-site laboratory capabilities.

Warren’s QMUC is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Appointments can be made by calling (330) 647 – 6800.