YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio will be the 32nd state to start sports betting.

Ohio’s approach is different than other states, with sports kiosks being allowed in bars and restaurants.

Bet IGG, Iron Gate Gaming, located at the 5 Points roundabout is selling these machines across the state. The company has been busy delivering them and will have 100 in place by Jan. 1.

The lottery recommended 2,000 locations for these machines, where you can place a bet as easily as buying a lottery ticket.

“But out of that list, only about 900 have actually applied for the licenses as of this moment,” Ricky Volante, Bet IGG attorney, said. “So, we anticipate that, you know, there will be a significant wave of additional posts in Q1 and Q2 of 2023.”

Sports betting starts Jan. 1 in Ohio. It began four years ago in Pennsylvania.

Betting will be available online or in person.