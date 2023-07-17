NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The summer moves so fast for school districts. One project is moving fast, too, in New Middletown.

An AstroTurf field is being installed at Springfield Local High School. The first pieces of turf have been placed, and have to be tied together.

It’s a big project as Springfield moves to an artificial surface from a grass field. The stadium gets used during physical education classes and of course by multiple sports teams and the band.

So, installing the turf was more than just to benefit sports.

“Obviously, everyone knows that sports is the big part of the stadium, but there are other things that our school does in the stadium that are going to reach other kids than just our athletes.

The turf will take another two to three weeks to finish.