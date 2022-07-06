MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – A new railroad tunnel is going to be built in Mercer County.

The new U.S. Route 62 railroad tunnel in Coolspring Township will be reconstructed to meet safety and design standards and create an alternate route for emergency vehicles that get rerouted because of accidents on I-79 and I-80.

The old tunnel at its center is 11 feet 7 inches high, most tucks require at least 14 feet. Also, loose concrete and winter ice fall from the current structure. That won’t happen with the new tunnel.

Congressman Mike Kelly announced that the project is getting $3 million in federal funding. It’s part of $25 million secured for nine projects in the 16th Congressional District.

Other local projects include the replacement of the East Washington Street Bridge in Lawrence County. The project is getting $3 million, too. The bridge goes over Neshannock Creek.