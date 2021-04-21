New traffic measures will make driving safer in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – By August, drivers in Columbiana can expect to see gates installed at the railroad crossing on Creek Road, just off Route 14.

The reason gates and lights are being installed is because it’s rated as a highly hazardous crossing, which was determined during a discretionary meeting in July 2019 between the Ohio Railroad Commission, the PUCO, the county and Fairfield Township.

According to the Ohio Railroad Commission, the $480,000 project will be paid for with state and federal money.

The official also said the trains coming through that area travel between 40 to 60 miles per hour.