New tool allows Niles Municipal Court to host virtual hearings

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles Municipal Court now has a new tool that allows them to hold live hearings virtually.

The court had the Cisco Webex program installed about three weeks ago. Judge Christopher Shaker said they’ve already been able to use it for court proceedings.

It allows attorneys, prosecutors, witnesses and defendants to attend the hearing virtually and have a live picture from the courtroom.

“It’s been great. It’s really taken a lot of stress off the court and a lot of stress off people when they come here. Instead of crowding the court, they can watch, you know, the court from outside and if there’s individuals that need to buzz in, through the Cisco system, we can do that,” Shaker said.

Niles Municipal Court was able to get the Cisco system thanks to a $12,500 grant from the Ohio Supreme Court’s emergency technology grant, which was issued as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

