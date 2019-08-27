New tenants eye Struthers Plaza

Three new merchants are calling Struthers home

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Three new merchants are calling Struthers home.

Dollar Tree, Ace Handyman Hardware and Family Dollar are setting up shop at the Struthers Plaza shopping center on 5th Street.

Dollar Tree will open on August 29 with a grand opening planned for September 7. During that time, the store will offer gift card giveaways, activities for children and prizes.

Ace Handyman Hardware is already open for business but will host a grand opening from September 15-17.

Preparations are underway for a Family Dollar to move into the plaza. That store is scheduled to open in December.

The main anchor store in the plaza is Save-a-Lot grocery store.

Struther Plaza is part of the Niles-based Cafaro family of companies.