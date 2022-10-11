CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A new innovative technology center is going to be built at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center (MCCTC) in Canfield.

Board members approved the $1.1 million expansion project for the Energy Technology and Workforce Training Center and awarded the construction contract to J. Herbert Construction. A groundbreaking is set for Oct. 18.

The new facility will be referred to as the Energy Center and will serve as a hub of technological training for the school, targeting traditional and progressive energy systems and to “upskill” and innovate training of workers across the Valley, according to administrators.

Superintendent John Zehentbauer said funding for the construction is coming from a combination of local, capital budget and county commissioner dollars.

“It’s perfect timing for this project and will enable the Career Center to continue to support the workforce training needs of our region,” he said.

Planned training courses include teaching students how to install and maintain electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, EV maintenance and training to gain experience in understanding and working with traditional and non-traditional power systems and associated fields.

Commissioners recently awarded MCCTC $218,000 for the installation of new electric vehicle charging stations that can be used by students and the surrounding community.