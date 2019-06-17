New system isolates power outages in Western Pa., lessens outage duration

The company is on track to install 120 TripSavers by late fall

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Penn Power will spend most of the summer installing new technology in Mercer County and the surrounding areas to limit the frequency and duration of service interruptions.

The device called TripSaver works like a circuit breaker. When there is an issue on the neighborhood line, the TripSaver isolates the outage from the main power line, helping to avoid service interruption to customers across a larger area. When the problem is cleared, the line automatically re-energizes.

If there is a larger problem like a tree on a line, the device will quickly pinpoint the location of the damage so workers can get to it faster.

Penn Power reviewed outage patterns across areas in Mercer, Crawford and Lawrence counties to determine where to place the devices.

“This is especially beneficial to our customers in rural areas where it can sometimes take a long time before crews can get to their homes,” said Lauren Siburkis, spokesperson for Penn Power.

The company is on track to install 120 TripSavers by late fall.