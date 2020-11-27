New surveillance system installed at Warren’s Quinby Park to help deter crime

Its HD cameras are able to clearly capture faces and license plates up to 1,500 feet away

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren councilwoman and community organization honored a business for helping them install surveillance cameras in a park on the city’s southwest side.

The Cyclops X360 surveillance system is a welcome addition to Quinby Park.

“We aim to deter crime,” said Robert Dietl, president of the Warren-based Cyclops Technology Group.

It’s able to provide a 360 degree view of the park, plus its HD cameras are able to clearly capture faces and license plates up to 1,500 feet away.

Councilwoman Cheryl Saffold has wanted cameras at Quinby but the need for them resurfaced when a birthday party at the park turned deadly in June.

“Thankfully, it has been installed thanks to Cyclops Technology Group,” she said.

Dietl says they were approached for the Quinby project after their “safety zones” in other parts of the city had proven to be successful.

“Our goal, number one is to deter crime from occurring. If a crime does occur, we do have all of the multiple tiers that gather the data for investigators to solve that issue,” he said.

Cyclops donated half of the system in Quinby through their Sponsor Safety Program. An additional $9,000 came from grants through the Wean Foundation and Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley.

Saffold and members of the Community of Concerned Citizens, the group committed to reviving the park, honored Dietl and those who helped make the cameras a reality.

Saffold says she hopes these cameras will help prevent any future crimes from happening at the park.

“This has been a haven for criminal activity and so our hope is that it will be a tremendous deterrent to crime in Quinby Park,” she said.