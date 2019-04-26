New supply chain education added to Lordstown curriculum Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Lordstown schools are adding to their curriculum to accommodate the job market in the Valley.

The goal is to give students real-world experience within the supply chain field and show them what types of jobs they can do with it.

Lordstown schools received a $10,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Education to get the new Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Program off the ground. With that money, they'll train teachers and get equipment, including towmotor simulation technology.

The school is teaming up with centers like Anderson-Dubose, right down the road from the school.

The collaboration will help Lordstown find out what kind of training companies like theirs look for in employees.

Students will get the chance to go to the warehouse, see how a distribution company works. Then, they will take that information back to the classroom and apply it to the problem-solving tasks they're given.

"When you think about distribution, I think people think about there's a truck on the road that makes a delivery or that there is a warehouse that they see along the side of the road, but they don't realize all of the functions that are happening within the building," said Dave Aubin, senior project manager at Anderson -Dubose.

The program kicks off this fall and will start at the high school. The goal within the first few years is to move the classes to the elementary building next door where they have open shop rooms.

Students will learn the steps it takes from manufacturing to customers and how products get to the shelves.

The program will give students a leg up in training so they can get into the workforce of supply chain right out of high school if they want.

"It can be they go to college and get a degree in supply chain management at business school and this will enable that opportunity to happen right here in Lordstown," said Superintendent Terry Armstrong.

Officials at the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce say there are currently several companies with jobs to fill and with the coming TJX distribution center more are suspected.