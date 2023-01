NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A new superintendent has been hired for the Mohawk Area School District.

Dr. Lorree Houk was officially hired Tuesday during the school board meeting.

Houk’s four-year contract will take effect Feb. 18 and run through the end of the 2026-27 school year. The salary is $145,000 plus benefits.

Houk replaces Michael Leitera who is moving to another public school in Pennsylvania as chief executive officer.

Mark Frengel will take over as the high school principal.