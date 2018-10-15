New sub shop coming to Route 224 in Boardman

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - Firehouse Subs, a restaurant that gives back to first responders, is coming to Boardman.

The new sub shop will be located along Route 224 at Applewood Boulevard, across from Chipotle.

Boardman Zoning said it will be opening soon but didn't say exactly when.

According to the company's website, Firehouse Subs is built on decades of fire and police service.

A portion of sales in 2018 at all U.S. locations will go toward the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to help provide first responders with lifesaving equipment. Since the foundation started, its raised over $37.7 million.

Founded by firefighters, the company has been in business for 20 years and has over 1,100 locations.