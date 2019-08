The annual tradition means that the start of the fall semester is just days away

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday was move-in day for students at Youngstown State University.

First-year students and their parents were bringing in dorm supplies into Lyden House and Cafaro House.

The annual tradition means that the start of the fall semester is just days away.

Welcome Week continues Friday and Saturday with events like “Puppy Palooza” and “Llama-Geddon.”

It’s all part of a special program to introduce new first-year students to campus and the surrounding areas.