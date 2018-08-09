New student apartment complex at Youngstown State nears completion Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Enclave Apartments at Youngstown State are almost complete.

Crews are putting the final touches on the complex at Wick and Lincoln avenues, such as planting the trees and putting up signs.

The apartments are completely filled, according to the leasing office and there's already a waiting list for next year.

Next door will be a Mercy Health clinic and, possibly, a chain restaurant or store.