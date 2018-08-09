Local News

New student apartment complex at Youngstown State nears completion

Crews are putting final touches on the Enclave Apartments at Wick and Lincoln

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2018 05:11 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2018 07:37 PM EDT

New student apartment complex at Youngstown State nears completion

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Enclave Apartments at Youngstown State are almost complete.

Crews are putting the final touches on the complex at Wick and Lincoln avenues, such as planting the trees and putting up signs.

The apartments are completely filled, according to the leasing office and there's already a waiting list for next year.

Next door will be a Mercy Health clinic and, possibly, a chain restaurant or store.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories