MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – All septic system owners in the tri-county area will learn quickly about a new state program.

Mahoning County knows about 17,000 septic tanks in the county, most of which are underground.

Counties are required to start a program focusing on operation and maintenance within the next three years and Mahoning County’s starts next year.

“It’s state mandated but there’s also a good scientific reason behind why this helps people,” said Colton Masters, director of environmental health for Mahoning County Public Health.

The state wants to protect surface and groundwater by catching failing septic systems early. Plus, reduce the number of complaints about water discharge onto properties that people don’t own.

The state is requiring homeowners to have their septic systems checked.

“In that three years, you have to have someone come out and pump or evaluate your septic tank,” Masters said.

That cost can be $100 or more.

Mahoning County has sent cards to people it knows with septic systems. Beaver and Springfield townships have the most with over 2,000 each.

The meetings will explain the programs, fees and the point of the program, which is keeping the septic systems in working order.

“The better you maintain it, the more knowledge you have about your own septic system, the longer it’s going to last. That’s really what we’re trying to help people with,” Masters said.

If you get one of the cards in the mail and can’t make the meeting, the presentation will be online.

Fees range up to $125 per year.

Trumbull and Columbiana counties are also implementing their plans to comply with the state program.