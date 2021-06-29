New state budget could change plans to expand bike path in Mill Creek Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio lawmakers passed a new state budget Monday night that includes an item prohibiting the use of eminent domain to create bike paths.

State Representative Al Cutrona pushed for the law in response to some residents who are fighting the expansion of the Mill Creek Park bike path in Green Township.

The legislation prohibits Mill Creek Park from using eminent domain to appropriate property for recreational bike trails.

Cutrona says the item protects residents from government overreach.

“This is a common sense proposal, it’s been debated and it’s time to get it done,” Cutrona stated in a press release. “This will better protect property rights and it’s the right thing to do.”

The new state budget needs to be in place by June 30.