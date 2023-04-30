Employees at the Starbucks on South State Street in Westerville have voted to unionize.

HERMITAGE, Pa (WKBN) – The city of Hermitage Planning Commission will be discussing land development plans to build a brand new, stand-alone, Starbucks location.

The land development proposal was submitted back on April 10. According to the plan report, the Starbucks would be 2,400 square foot building with a 576 square foot patio.

The city already houses a Starbucks at the Hermitage Plaza on N. Hermitage Road.

It says the potential new location would be at the intersection of Buhl Farm Drive and East State Street. The land previously was the home to Denny’s, which was demolished last year.

The planning commission is asking land owners, TCD DR HPA LLC, to meet some conditions in order to approve the plan. This includes the PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit approval, completion of the Stormwater Management report by the city engineer and DEP approval of the planning module.

The planning commission is meeting Monday morning at 8:30 a.m.