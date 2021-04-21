New Springfield Twp. police chief sworn in

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new police chief in Springfield Township, but he already knows the community very well.

Longtime Officer Ray Fellows was sworn in Wednesday, succeeding Matt Mohn who retired.

Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains administered the oath as Fellow’s family, including his 93-year-old father, watched.

Fellows said even after 27 years in law enforcement, he never really saw this day happening.

“I grew up on these roads, most everybody I deal with I know in some kind of way. It’s always been a blessing on that,” Fellows said.

The new Chief says he’s inheriting a well-run department and plans to review the programs that were put into place by Chief Mohn. He’ll see what needs updated or changed.