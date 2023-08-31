NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — K-9 officers from a local police department are getting protective gear thanks to a grant program through an Ohio nonprofit group.

Police dogs are trained to serve alongside officers, and some would say they are risking their lives for the community as well.

Earlier this week, several local state police departments were awarded ballistic gear for their canines. The vests were donated by Brady’s Fund, which is an Ohio nonprofit organization.

Police departments apply for a grant through the organization. First News spoke to a local officer whose dog Ranger was awarded a vest.

“Ballistic vests, stab-proof vests, for the K-9s,” said Campbell police officer Jacob Xenakis. “I think that’s a very good thing; it allows them to have the same protection we have, which I think they deserve.”

More information about the vests can be found at the Brady’s K-9 Fund website.