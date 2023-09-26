NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Those driving electric vehicles will now have more options along the Ohio Turnpike.

Now, there are charging units at eight service plazas all across the state. Electrify America has 16 units, and Tesla has 64.

Eight of them are local and can be found at rest stops in both directions in New Springfield.

As electric vehicles continue to become more and more popular, the Ohio Turnpike says it will consider options for expansion.

The goal is to have charging stations at all 14 service plazas.