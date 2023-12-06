NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after an a crash involving a delivery truck in New Springfield.

Springfield Township emergency crews, police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were at the scene of an crash with two vehicles — one of which was an Amazon delivery van. It happened at Woodworth and Garfield roads in New Springfield.

Troopers with the highway patrol say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.