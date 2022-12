YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New speed signs are going up in Youngstown’s 7th Ward.

Councilwoman Basia Adamczak says they should be up by early next week.

The locations are Sheridan Boulevard between Brownlee and Wakefield avenues, and Zedaker Street northbound between Lucius and Avondale avenues.

Adamczak wants people to share their suggestions on her Facebook page for future locations for speed signs.