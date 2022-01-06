SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southington Township Board of Trustees appointed Scott Bower as the new fire chief of the fire department on Wednesday night.

Bower was sworn in by Trustee Cindy Speaker.

Chief Bower then had the honor of swearing in several officers: First Lieutenant Robert Middleton, Second Lieutenant Cody Smith and Third Lieutenant Steven Hall.

Capt. Bower and Lt. Middleton have been serving as officers within the organization. Bower has also served as a Lieutenant before.

Lieutenants Smith and Hall were promoted from the rank of Engineer.