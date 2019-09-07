New Southern Park Mall development to be called DeBartolo Commons

Denise DeBartolo York talked about Conforti's vision for the Valley

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The vacant portion of the Southern Park Mall and former home to Sears was demolished Saturday.

The demolition is to make way for DeBartolo Commons, a four-acre athletic and entertainment green space and event venue.

Washington Prime announced the new partnership with the Edward J. DeBartolo Corporation at the demolition on Saturday.

The 37,000 square-foot space is planning to include an indoor golf entertainment center, additional entertainment uses and new food and beverage offerings.

CEO and Director of Washington Prime Group Lou Conforti talked about similarities between his hometown Chicago and Youngstown.

“A final thought, Youngstown and my hometown Chicago have a heck of a lot in common. Both have a ‘no nonsense’ approach characterized by a ‘tough as nails’ work ethic. They both recognize the importance of family.”

“Lou Conforti has the vision, drive and resources to restore Southern Park Mall into the social and entertainment center of Boardman. I appreciate Lou’s time and talent in this endeavor and am very excited that my dad’s legacy will continue.”

The announcement on Saturday marked the kickoff of the renovation at the mall.