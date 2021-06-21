New soup restaurant opens in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new restaurant popped up in Boardman, and they had their opening day Monday.

Zoup! Eatery is a Michigan-based company and now there is one in the Valley. There are over 90 locations in the United States and Canada.

This restaurant offers many different kinds of soups, salads, sandwiches and much more.

It’s located on Route 224 next to the Blue Wolf Tavern and Oh Donut Co.

According to the owner Hope Fossesca, they have four homemade soups that stay the same everyday and eight soups that rotate daily.

“Opening day went super well. It was… we were very pleased with how many people came in, and there were a couple little bumps here and there that we had to overcome, but we overcame them all and we feel very confident that tomorrow is going to be even better,” Fossesca said.

Zoup! is open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.