New soup restaurant celebrates grand opening in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Zoup! eatery in Boardman celebrated their grand opening Tuesday.

The restaurant opened to the public back in June, but they held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.

The locally owned restaurant serves all fresh food. They specialize in soup, which is perfect for the fall season.

Zoup! owners say they chose to open in Boardman for a couple of reasons.

“What drew us here actually was the potential of Meijer being built there and the fact that the traffic was starting to shift down this direction,” said Jim Fossesca, owner.

The restaurant owners say they plan to open a second Zoup! franchise in Niles within the next few years.

Currently, there are 20 Zoup! locations in the state.

This is the first one in Boardman.