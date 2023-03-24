YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new restaurant is opening on Youngstown’s South Side.

Savannah Joe’s is celebrating its soft opening Friday and Saturday. It’s open today from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It’s a new soul food restaurant on Glenwood Avenue.

The owner has been in the industry for over 30 years and says it’s a dream come true to open his own restaurant.

“It’s gonna be great food. We put our heart and soul into everything that we cook, I love the food, I love the culture, and I think that’s what we’re going to present here,” said Joseph Bowers, owner of Savannah Joe’s.

Bowers is from Savannah Georgia but has been living in the Youngstown area for over a decade.

He says he’s had a passion for cooking since he was little watching his grandma and mom in the kitchen. It’s where he got the inspiration for his restaurant.

“It’s going to be Southern cuisine, soul food, Low Country cuisine. It’s a region in Savannah, around the Charleston, South Carolina area to Savannah, Georgia is called the Low Country of the United States, the Gullah Geechee culture. That type of food… fish and grits, shrimp and grits,” Bowers said.

Bowers lives near the Glenwood Corridor area. He says he wanted to keep his restaurant local so he can serve the residents in his neighborhood as well as those who come from other cities to eat at his place.

After Saturday, the restaurant will open back up for a grand opening Tuesday with a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. Then, it will be open from Tuesdays – Thursdays, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Sundays, 12 – 6 p.m.