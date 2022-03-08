KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – A new Bachelor of Social Work degree is being offered at Kent State University.

Trustees approved the new program at their Tuesday meeting.

The new degree was developed based on the high demand for licensed social workers in the region.

According to KSU, a recent labor data report demonstrated that job postings for social workers increased by 21% in Northeast Ohio from 2019 to 2020.

The degree will be offered as a single program on campuses at Ashtabula, Salem and Tuscarawas. Coursework will be delivered in a hybrid online/in-person instructional format.

The focus of the program will be social work in rural areas, and the program will be accredited for graduates to become licensed social workers in Ohio.

The new degree will become effective in fall 2022, pending approval by the Ohio Department of Higher Education, the High Education Learning Commission and the Council on Social Work Education.