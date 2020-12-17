New snow makes for a fun day at Warren’s Packard Park

Our cameras caught up with all the fun at Packard Park where there were people sledding

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some children and a few adults made use of the fresh snow for a little outdoor fun Thursday.

Some of the kids there said they really like a snow day even if there aren’t technically in class. Here is what they had to say:

Brody Jessup (Champion): Sledded down. All the way down that hill.

Reporter: How fast did you go?

Brody Jessup: Superfast!

Kyleigh (Howland): When we all go down the hill, it’s fun!

Preston Park (Howland): Also, I built a snowman

Reporter: You built a snowman?

Preston Park: And I love it!

Packard park is a popular place for families to sled in the winter.

