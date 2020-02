LMC expects to start building an electric pickup truck in the assembly plant this year

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new sign is going up outside the Lordstown Motors plant, which will read “Ride With Lordstown.”

The new sign replaces one that previously said “The Home of the Cruze,” which was on the side of the building for the General Motors assembly plant.

That sign came down in November after Lordstown Motors bought the building.